Tolefree’s 6 3s lead No. 20 Arkansas women past UT Martin

NCAA Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Alexis Tolefree hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead No. 20 Arkansas on a 96-46 win over Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.

Chelsea Dungee added 16 points and A’Tyanna Gaulden 12 for the Razorbacks (12-1), who carry a seven-game winning streak into their Southeastern Conference opener against No. 11 Texas A&M on Thursday.

Dungee, who reached 1,000 points for Arkansas in her last game, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Arkansas never slowed down. It was 21-11 after one quarter and a 12-0 run early in the second helped push the lead to 48-26 at the half.

Tolefree had three 3-pointers in the third quarter, one she turned into a four-point play, helping build the lead to 69-37 entering the final quarter, where Arkansas put together a 20-0 run.

The Razorbacks were 28 of 57 from the field (49%), going 13 of 32 from the 3-point line and 27 of 36 from the foul line.

UT Martin shot 31%, going 4 of 25 behind the arc and 4 of 8 from the line and had 26 turnovers.

Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks (4-7) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

