Tisdale lifts ETSU past Furman 75-66 in SoCon showdown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Isaiah Tisdale scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Patrick Good scored all 13 of his points in the second half and East Tennessee State defeated Furman 75-66 on Wednesday night in a showdown for first place in the Southern Conference.

Bo Hodges added 14 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (24-4, 13-2 Southern Conference), which won its sixth straight game, and Tray Boyd III scored 10 points.

ETSU led most of the way, taking the lead for good on a Boyd 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half that made it 35-32 at the break. The lead did not reach double figures until Good and Hodges combined for four free throws 12 seconds apart for a 73-63 lead with 1:17 to play.

Hodges added a clutch layup and then a block in the final minute.

Jordan Lyons had 18 points, 16 in the first half, for the Paladins (22-6, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak came to an end. Noah Gurley added 14 points and Clay Mounce 12.

Furman defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Jan. 4. East Tennessee State takes on Samford on the road on Saturday. Furman plays Wofford at home on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com