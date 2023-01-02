FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Garrett Tipton scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat North Alabama 69-65 on Monday night.

Tipton also contributed five rebounds for the Knights (6-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun). Landin Hacker scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juston Betz was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jacari Lane finished with 16 points for the Lions (9-6, 1-1). North Alabama also got 15 points and four assists from KJ Johnson. In addition, Will Soucie finished with 11 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Bellarmine hosts Queens while North Alabama visits Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.