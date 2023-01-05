TOWSON, Md. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake scored 24 points as Towson beat Drexel 64-58 on Thursday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (9-6). Sekou Sylla added 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and they also had eight rebounds. Charles Thompson was 4-of-7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Dragons (8-7) were led by Mate Okros, who recorded 14 points. Amari Williams added 10 points for Drexel. In addition, Lamar Oden Jr. had nine points.

Timberlake scored 11 points in the first half for Towson, who led 30-24 at the break. Towson turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 44-27 lead with 16:27 left in the half. Timberlake scored 13 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.