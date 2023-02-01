SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Earl Timberlake had 18 points in Bryant’s 71-53 victory against Maine on Wednesday night.

Timberlake had 14 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 America East Conference). Sherif Kenney scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Charles Pride finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish led the Black Bears (9-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.