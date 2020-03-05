Thornton, Clemson women beat Miami 71-56 at ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27points on 12-of-16 shooting and Clemson used a 16-4 run to pull away for good and beat Miami 71-56 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Amari Robinson added 14 points for No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22), which snapped an 11-game skid. The Tigers play sixth-seeded Boston College in the second round Thursday.

Thornton scored seven points during the decisive run that gave Clemson a 55-44 lead when Robinson made a short jumper at the end of the third quarter. Miami (15-15) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Beatrice Mompremier led the No. 11 seed Hurricanes with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team shot 22% (11 of 49) from the field.

