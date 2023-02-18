JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Dekedran Thorn scored 18 points, Jeremiah Kendall added 17 and Alcorn State beat Jackson State 75-60 on Saturday.

Thorn made 7 of 14 shots (4 for 10 from distance) for the Braves (15-11, 12-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Kendall hit 7 of 11 shots. Oddyst Walker hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Tigers (9-18, 8-6) were led by Chase Adams with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Ken Evans added 10 points and two steals, while Coltie Young scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M and Jackson State hosts Texas Southern.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.