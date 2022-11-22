TOWSON, Md. (AP)Charles Thompson’s 18 points helped Towson defeat Coppin State 83-67 on Tuesday night.

Thompson also contributed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (5-0). Sekou Sylla scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Nygal Russell was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Eagles (3-4) were led by Nendah Tarke, who posted 20 points and four steals. Sam Sessoms added 19 points and five assists for Coppin State. In addition, Kam’Ron Cunningham had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.