Thomas’s career-high 28 sends Coppin St. past Morgan St.

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Koby Thomas had a career-high 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals and Coppin State beatMorgan State 72-65 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton had 13 points for Coppin State (10-20, 6-9 Mid-Eastern Conference). Kamar McKnight added 11 points and defensively, the Eagles forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Stanley Davis had 14 points for Morgan State (15-15, 9-6). Malik Miller scored 14 points with a career-high 18 rebounds and David Syfax Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds. Despite the loss. Morgan State had a 50-30 rebounding advantage and gathered 20 on the offensive end. However, they shot just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

Brendan Medley-Bacon’s jump shot with 14:13 left broke a tie at 39 and Coppin State led the rest of the way.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.