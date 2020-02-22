Thomas scores career-high 31 and No. 11 Arizona women win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Sam Thomas scored a career-high 31 points and No. 11 Arizona, missing its leading scorer, still rolled past Utah 85-69 on Friday night.

Aari McDonald, who was ranked eighth in the nation at 20.5 points per game and with a streak of 62 consecutive games scoring in double figures, missed the matchup with a lower leg injury and is day-to-day.

Thomas, a junior, made 8 of 13 shots and all 13 of her free throws for the Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight game and have won 22 regular-season contests for the first time since 2003-04. They also have 11 conference wins for the first time since 2004-05.

Lucia Alonso added 14 points, Dominique McBryde 12 and Cate Reese 11. Arizona shot 50% overall, made 10 of 19 from the arc and 23 of 26 free throws.

Brynna Maxwell made 5 of 8 from the arc and scored 22 points with five assists while Dru Gylten scored 16 points for the Utes (12-14, 5-10), who have lost three in a row.

Alonso scored 12 points and Thomas 11 in the first half when Arizona took a 43-30 lead. The Utes were within seven points early in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run to go op 80-60 with 4+ left.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.