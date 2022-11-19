KENT, Ohio (AP)Miryne Thomas’ 17 points helped Kent State defeat Chicago State 88-59 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (5-0). Sincere Carry added 12 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five assists. Giovanni Santiago recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (2-3) with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago State. Brent Davis also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Kent State’s next game is Wednesday against Charleston (SC) on the road. Chicago State visits Marshall on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.