LAS VEGAS (AP)Ilmar’l Thomas scored 18 points and Angela Dugali came off the bench to post a double-double to help UCLA pull away for a 73-60 victory over USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Thomas sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the seventh-seeded Bruins (14-11). Dugali, a sophomore, pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. Charisma Osborne scored 14, while Jaelynn Penn contributed 11 points and seven boards.

Thomas had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half to spark UCLA to a 33-26 lead at intermission. The Bruins led despite shooting 33% overall and hitting just 1 of 10 from 3-point range. UCLA made up for it by using nine offensive rebounds for a 13-0 edge in second-chance points.

The Bruins maintained their lead in the third quarter until USC’s Jordan Sanders sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to knot the score at 46. UCLA took a 52-48 lead on back-to-back baskets by Penn and Chantel Horvat. After Jordyn Jenkins made the first of two free throws for the Trojans, Penn connected from beyond the arc to ignite a 21-11 game-ending run.

Sanders topped the Trojans (12-16) with 18 points. Freshman Rayah Marshall added 17 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double.

UCLA swept the season series and has beaten the Trojans six straight times. UCLA is 4-0 all-time against USC in the Pac-12 tourney. The Bruins’ win evens the all-time series at 50-50. UCLA beat Stanford 85-76 in overtime in 2006 for its only conference tourney title.

UCLA advances to play second-seeded Oregon on Thursday.

