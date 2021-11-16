Thomas carries Sacred Heart over Fisher College 109-49

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 26 points as Sacred Heart easily beat Fisher College 109-49 on Tuesday night.

Nico Galette had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Sacred Heart (2-2). Alex Watson added 12 points. Joey Reilly had six assists.

Chris Lennear had 17 points for the Falcons. Kyle Butler-Gaffney added 14 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com