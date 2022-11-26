UC Davis tried to clear a defensive rebound by throwing it upcourt but Thomas snared the ball and hit the game-winner while falling backward.

Kentrell Pullian led Milwaukee (3-3) with 18 points and had nine rebounds. BJ Freeman added 16 points while going 4 for 6 from distance and also had six rebounds. Elijah Jamison recorded 13 points and was 5-of-6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Thomas finished with 12 points.

Ty Johnson led the way for the Aggies (4-2) with 32 points, six rebounds and eight steals. Elijah Pepper added 17 points for UC Davis. Christian Anigwe also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

