The Citadel downs Piedmont 129-83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Freshman Fletcher Abee set career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers and The Citadel beat Division III Piedmont 129-83 on Tuesday night for coach Duggar Baucom’s 50th program win.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III set career highs with 25 points and four 3-pointers and Kaelon Harris added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5), who shot 60% from the field and 50% from long distance in scoring a season-high 70 first-half points.

Brady Spence scored a career-high 16 points and Kaiden Rice added 12 for the Bulldogs, who finished 14 of 31 from behind the arc and shot 57.5%.

Orry Clements-Owens scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Justin Quick had 17 points for the Lions (5-3).

The Citadel plays at Longwood next Thursday.

