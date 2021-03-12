Texas women edge Iowa State in overtime 84-82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Kyra Lambert scored 23 points with six 3-pointers, both career highs, and Texas beat Iowa State 84-82 with Longhorns star Charlie Collier on the bench in overtime of the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Texas (18-8) will play in the Saturday’s semifinals against top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Baylor, which beat TCU 92-55.

Collier, second in Big 12 scoring behind Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, fouled out with three minutes left in the fourth quarter and Texas leading by two. The game went into overtime tied at 69-all. Ashley Chevalier opened OT with a 3-pointer and the Longhorns clung to the lead the rest of the way, making 8 of 10 free throws in the final 37 seconds. With 2.4 left, Lambert missed the second of two free throws. Joens grabbed the rebound but couldn’t get up the court quick enough to get a shot off.

Lambert was 6 of 12 from the arc and had seven rebounds and six assists. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 20 points with nine assists, Collier had 17 points and nine rebounds and Celeste Taylor and Chevalier scored 11 points each. The Longhorns beat the fourth-seeded Cyclones (16-10) three times this season, though this was easily the closest matchup. Texas made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

Joens scored 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds with Emily Ryan adding 19 points and six assists and Kristin Scott 13 points, 10 in the fourth quarter when the Cyclones rallied from an eight-point deficit. Iowa State outshot Texas by nearly 20% but gave up 16 points off 18 turnovers and were beaten on the offensive boards 18-6.

There were 15 lead changes and nine ties.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25