Texas Tech adds another transfer in UTEP’s Bryson Williams

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Texas Tech added another transfer Monday in Bryson Williams, who is set to play for his third college in his fifth and final season.

Williams spent the past two years at UTEP after starting his career at Fresno State. He joined the Miners after Rodney Terry left Fresno State to become UTEP’s coach.

With Terry joining former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard’s staff at Texas, Williams is moving on as well after averaging 15.1 points per game last season with UTEP. Williams averaged a career-high 17.8 points per game with the Miners in 2019-20.

Williams gets to play a fifth season because the NCAA granted players an extra year after the pandemic ended the 2019-20 season about a week before the NCAA Tournament was scheduled to start.

Williams is the fifth transfer to join Texas Tech since first-year coach Mark Adams replaced Beard. The others are Daniel Batcho (Arizona), Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State), Kaelen ”KJ” Allen (East Los Angeles College) and graduate transfer Chandler Jacobs, the career scoring leader at Dallas Baptist.

—

