PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Drue Drinnon had 16 points in Texas State’s 81-76 win over Georgia State on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

No. 11 seed Texas State plays No. 6 seed Old Dominion on Thursday.

Drinnon was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (14-18). Jordan Mason scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyler Morgan recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Collin Moore led the way for the 14th-seeded Panthers (10-21) with 25 points. Dwon Odom added 18 points, two steals and two blocks for Georgia State. In addition, Kaleb Scott finished with 10 points. The loss was the Panthers’ seventh in a row.

Texas State went into the half leading Georgia State 41-31.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.