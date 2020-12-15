Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-International 89-51

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Sean Rhea had 19 points and eight rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley rolled past Texas A&M-International 89-51 on Monday night.

Quinton Johnson II had 16 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-2). Connor Raines added 14 points.

Tre Thomas had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Dustdevils. Journee Phillips added 11 points.

