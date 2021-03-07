Texas’ Collier declares for WNBA draft, will play postseason

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Texas junior Charli Collier declared for the WNBA draft Sunday.

The Longhorns star will play in the Big 12 Tournament next week as well as potentially the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 21 points and 12.2 rebounds this season for the team and is eligible for the draft because she turns 22 in September.

Collier had 17 double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games this season – against Baylor and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 center is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold both the first and second pick in the draft, which is expected to be held in April.

Collier grew up in Texas.