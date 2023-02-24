CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)C.J. Roberts scored 19 points and Texas A&M-Commerce beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Thursday night.

Roberts shot 4 of 7 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Lions (13-17, 9-7 Southland Conference). Demarcus Demonia and JJ Romer Rosario both scored 16. Demonia added seven rebounds.

Trey Tennyson scored 22 to lead the Islanders (19-10, 12-4), who had an eight-game win streak end. Terrion Murdix added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Isaac Mushila had 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas A&M-Commerce visits Incarnate Word, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hosts Northwestern State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

116 words