HAMMOND, La. (AP)Isaac Mushila and Trevian Tennyson scored 19 points apiece as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Southeastern Louisiana 86-71 on Thursday night.

Myles Smith added 14 points for the Islanders, while De’Lazarus Keys and Terrion Murdix each had 12.

Mushila hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Keys also had 13 rebounds.

Jalyn Hinton scored a career-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Lions (10-11, 5-2 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 17 points. Roscoe Eastmond had 11 points.

