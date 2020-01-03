Texas A&M-CC beats Northwestern St. 67-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jashawn Talton-Thomas scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Texas A&M-CC beat Northwestern State 67-62 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid.

Jordan Hairston scored 12 points for the Islanders (5-9, 1-2 Southland Conference), who hit 9 of 22 3-pointers (41%). Elijah Schmidt and Myles Smith scored eight points apiece.

Nikos Chougkaz scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Demons (4-8, 1-2). Chudier Bile scored 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Trenton Massner added 10 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Northwestern State plays Houston Baptist at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.