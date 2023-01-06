COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jaylen Sebree scored 15 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 70-49 on Thursday night.

Sebree was 6-of-15 shooting (1 for 7 from distance) for the Golden Eagles (5-11). Brett Thompson scored 11 points, going 4 of 6 from the field. Tyrone Perry finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Cameron Haffner led the Panthers (6-10) in scoring, finishing with eight points. Yaakema Rose Jr. added seven points, eight rebounds and two steals for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Sincere Malone finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.