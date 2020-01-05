Tennessee State holds off SIU-Edwardsville 79-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Michael Littlejohn and Shakem Johnson scored 15 points apiece and Tennessee State held off SIU-Edwardsville 79-74 on Saturday.

Littlejohn sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added six assists for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnson hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. Wesley Harris had 11 points and Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 10 as Tennessee State shot 58% from the floor (28 of 48).

Zeke Moore buried four 3-pointers and topped the Cougars (4-11, 1-1) with 22 points. Mike Adewunmi made 12 of 13 free throws and scored 21.

SIU-Edwardsville shot 45% overall and made 25 of 28 free throws. Tennessee State hit 8 of 18 from distance and 15 of 21 at the foul line.

