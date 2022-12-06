PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle scored 20 points as Temple beat Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 70-60 on Tuesday night.

Battle was 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 9 from the line for the Owls (6-4). Zach Hicks scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds. Hysier Miller finished with 10 points.

Charlie Brown led the way for the Hawks (3-5) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II added 16 points for Saint Joseph’s.

Temple entered halftime up 29-26. Battle scored a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.