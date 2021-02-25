Temple beats South Florida to end 6-game skid

Temple shut down South Florida in the second half to come away with a 65-47 road victory on Wednesday night that ended the Owls’ losing streak at six games.

Temple (5-10, 4-10 American Athletic Conference) outscored the Bulls 31-17 in the second half and held South Florida (8-9, 4-7) to 28.8 percent shooting overall to snap its longest slide since dropping eight in a row in January 2014.

Khalif Battle led the way with 22 points for the Owls, three days after scoring 32 in Temple’s 83-76 home loss to South Florida.

Justin Brown had 16 points Wednesday for the Bulls, who lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.