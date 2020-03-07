Teague leads Ball St. over N. Illinois 75-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Tahjai Teague tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry Ball St. to a 75-54 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night.

Miryne Thomas had 14 points for Ball St. (18-13, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points. Kyle Mallers had 12 points.

The Huskies’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Ball St. opponent this season.

Eugene German had 17 points for the Huskies (18-13, 11-7). Trendon Hankerson added 12 points.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Ball St. defeated Northern Illinois 63-59 on Feb. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.