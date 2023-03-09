KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Tomi Taiwo led a balanced attack with 13 points and 10th-seeded TCU, winner of just one conference game, upended seventh-seeded Kansas 57-52 on Thursday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Five days after closing the regular season with an 84-61 home loss to Kansas, the Horned Frogs held the Jayhawks to a season-low 29% shooting (20 of 68). The Horned Frogs only shot 34% (19 of 56) but hit eight 3-pointers.

The win prolongs the season for TCU coach Reagan Pebley, who announced last week she was stepping down. The Horned Frogs (8-22) play 14th-ranked and second-seeded Oklahoma in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Defense dominated play as neither team led by more than six points in a game that saw 13 lead changes and seven ties.

The Jayhawks were 3-of-19 shooting in the fourth quarter, missing their last six shots. TCU was only 2 of 9 but made 6 of 10 free throws and forced five turnovers.

Kansas had a 55-38 rebounding advantage, 22-10 on the offensive end, but TCU had a 12-9 edge in second chance points. The Horned Frogs also had an 18-2 difference in bench points.

Only six players scored for TCU but two had eight, two had nine and Lucy Ibeh scored 10. Bella Cravens grabbed 14 rebounds to go with nine points.

Chandler Prater scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Kansas (19-11). Holly Kersgieter scored 11 points and Taiyanna Jackson matched her career high with 21 rebounds. Four Jayhawks missed 10 or more shots.

Kansas led 32-28 at the half and opened the second half with a Zakiyah Franklin jumper to lead by six. TCU scored the next seven points with Emily Fisher and Taiwo hitting 3-pointers. Tara Manumaleuga hit back-to-back 3s and the Horned Frogs had a six-point lead in the last minute of the third quarter.

