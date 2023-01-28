MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Jesse Zarzuela scored 25 points, Brian Taylor hits a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left and Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 70-69 on Saturday night.

The Chippewas took possession with 17.1 left and without any timeouts when Lamar Morna Jr. missed the second of two free throws. Taylor hit the game winner from the left side of the arc. It was CMU’s first lead of the second half.

Lamar Norman Jr., dribbled the floor and got into the 3-point range covered by three defenders, but his shot was short.

Zarzuela shot 8 for 17 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Chippewas (8-13, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Taylor went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Broncos (6-15, 2-6) were led by Lamar Norman Jr., who posted 27 points. Seth Hubbard added 16 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Titus Wright had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Central Michigan visits Kent State while Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois.

—

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.