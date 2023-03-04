CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Michael Rataj scored the last four points of the game and Oregon State beat California 69-66 on Saturday night in a Pac-12 Conference regular-season finale.

Grant Newell’s jumper gave Cal a 66-65 lead with 28 seconds left before Rataj’s layup made it a one-point lead for the Beavers with 15 seconds left. On the ensuing possession and without any timeouts, Sam Alajiki stepped out-of-bounds to give the ball back to the Beavers.

Dzmitry Ryuny tossed an inbounds pass to Rataj, who caught the ball past midcourt and scored on a two-handed dunk. Cal’s Joel Brown heaved a deep 3-pointer that hit the top of the backboard to end it.

Taylor was 6 of 13 from the floor and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line. Jordan Pope added 17 points and Tyler Bilodeau had 11 for Oregon State (11-20, 5-15), which shot 42% (20 of 47) overall and 83% (24 of 29) from the line.

Brown finished with 22 points to lead Cal (3-28, 2-18), which led by as many as 16 points late in the first half.

Cal jumped out on a 15-3 run and built a 36-28 lead at the break. Brown scored 13 points and Newell added eight as the Bears shot 54% (13 of 24) from the field.

Both teams will play first round games on Wednesday in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25