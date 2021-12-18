CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Freshman Wade Taylor IV scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and Texas A&M defeated Oregon State 83-73 on Saturday night.

Taylor made 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point distance.

Quenton Jackson, another reserve, added 16 points for the Aggies (8-2). Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Andre Gordon 11.

Texas A&M pushed its seven-point halftime lead to 15 points early in the second half. The lead was 55-44 at the under-12 timeout but the Beavers had turnovers on their next four possessions and the Aggies’ lead ballooned to 68-45 by the under-8 timeout.

Oregon State, which has lost 10 straight games, had 21 assists on 26 made baskets but committed 20 turnovers, 11 of which were steals by Texas A&M.

Jarod Lucas scored 13 of Oregon State’s final 22 points, twice converting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try. Lucas led Oregon State (1-10) with a season-high 25 points. He made five 3-pointers and was 8 for 8 from the line. Ahmad Rand added 11 points off the bench.

Texas A&M took a 3-2 lead in the series between the two. It was the first time the two teams played in Corvallis.

