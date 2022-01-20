COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Ethan Taylor recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Air Force to a 69-62 win over UNLV on Thursday night.

A.J. Walker had 14 points for Air Force (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Jeffrey Mills added 13 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-8, 2-3). Donovan Williams added 19 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had nine rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com