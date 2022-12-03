HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Andrew Taylor scored 19 points as Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 on Saturday night.

Taylor was 8 of 23 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (7-1). Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 8 of 16 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The Thundering Herd picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Bobcats (4-4) were led by Dwight Wilson, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Gabe Wiznitzer added 15 points for Ohio. In addition, AJ Brown had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.