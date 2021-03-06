Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Freddy Hicks had a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 17 points for Tarleton State (9-10, 4-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shakur Daniel added 10 points. Hicks hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-8, 2-4), who shot just 14 of 50 (28%) from the floor and have lost four consecutive games.

