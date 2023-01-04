ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Kelton Talford scored 21 points as Winthrop beat Presbyterian 82-72 on Wednesday night.

Talford added seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Big South). Howard Fleming Jr. scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cory Hightower recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Terrell Ard Jr. finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-11, 1-2). Jalen Forrest added 17 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian. In addition, Owen McCormack finished with 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.