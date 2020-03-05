Syracuse women pull away from Virginia 67-50 in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Amaya Finklea-Guity led a balanced attack with 15 points and eighth-seeded Syracuse pulled away from ninth-seeded Virginia in the fourth quarter for a 67-50 win on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Gabrielle Cooper and Emily Engstler added 13 points apiece, Kiara Lewis had 11 and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi 10 off the bench for the Orange (16-15), who led 53-47 after three quarters.

Syracuse faces top-seeded and fourth-ranked Louisville in the second quarterfinal on Friday.

Djaldi-Tabdi opened the fourth with a pair of free throws and Digna Strautmane hit a 3-pointer to make it 58-47, the first double-figure lead of the game.

Jocelyn Willoughby hit a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers, who won the regular-season meeting 57-41, with 7:30 to play but Virginia never scored again. Syracuse closed the game with nine points and neither team scored in the final 3:17.

Virginia missed its final 15 shots and finished with 26 turnovers.

Willoughby had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia (13-17), and Lisa Jablonowski added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

