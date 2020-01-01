Swan leads Air Force past UC Riverside 105-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Ryan Swan scored a season-high 25 points, and Caleb Morris added 22 as Air Force rolled past UC Riverside 105-56 on Tuesday.

Swan scored 17 early points as the Falcons led 32-19 with 7:43 to play in the first half.

Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for Air Force (7-7), which scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).

Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.