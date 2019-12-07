Supica, Edwards lead Charlotte over UNC Wilmington 76-57

NCAA Basketball
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Milos Supica had 15 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers topped UNC Wilmington 76-57 on Saturday.

Drew Edwards added 13 points, Jordan Shepherd chipped in 12, Amidou Bamba scored 11 and Jahmir Young had 10 for Charlotte (4-4).

UNC Wilmington scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team. The Seahawks were just 6-of-24 shooting in that half. Charlotte shot 57% (31-54) for the game.

Marten Linssen had 17 points for the Seahawks (5-6) who have lost three straight games. Ty Gadsden added 11 points

Charlotte matches up against Valparaiso at home next Monday. UNC Wilmington takes on Mercer at home next Monday.

