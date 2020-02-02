Summit leader South Dakota St. beats Western Illinois, 71-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 18 points as Summit League-leading South Dakota State got past Western Illinois 71-61 on Saturday night.

Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State. Noah Freidel added 11 points.

South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2) dominated the first half and led 42-24 at halftime. The Leathernecks’ 24 points in the first half were a season low.

Zion Young had 16 points for the Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8), which saw its losing streak reach five games. Ben Pyle added 15 points and Kobe Webster had 12.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 91-56 on Jan. 4.

South Dakota State faces Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.