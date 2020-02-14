Sule scores 26 to lift Texas St. over UALR 74-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Alonzo Sule had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 74-66 on Thursday night.

Sule made 12 of 16 shots.

Nijal Pearson had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas State (16-10, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Asberry added 10 points. Isiah Small had eight rebounds.

Kamani Johnson had 14 points for the Trojans (18-8, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points. Jovan Stulic had 11 points and five steals.

Markquis Nowell, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Trojans, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans with the win. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas State 72-68 on Jan. 2. Texas State takes on Arkansas State at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.