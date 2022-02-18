Two teams with NCAA Tournament hopes cannot afford to lose many games down the stretch, so one of them will be dealt a blow this weekend in a Pac-12 matchup.

The Colorado Buffaloes, winners of four in a row to bolster their postseason hopes, travel to the Bay Area to face the Stanford Cardinal. Colorado is looking for a sweep of its three-game road trip and has righted the ship after losing three straight and five of six in late January and early February.

The Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) have ridden the play of forward Jabari Walker, who has recorded a double-double in five consecutive games. He had 19 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds in a 70-62 win at Cal on Thursday night. It was coach Tad Boyle’s 250th win in 12 seasons at Colorado.

“It was a good win but we can’t get drunk on our own wine,” Boyle said. “Now we have to figure out a way to beat Stanford on Saturday.”

The Buffaloes have positioned themselves for a strong finish to the regular season and a possible top-four seed in the conference tournament next month.

“We have a lot to play for,” forward Evan Battey said. “We have to realize that and play that way.”

The Cardinal (15-11, 8-8) have lost four of the last six games, with all losses coming by single digits. Stanford has a chance to finish strong, with only one of its last four games coming against a ranked team — March 3 at Arizona.

Saturday night is the season’s final home game for the Cardinal, and coach Jerod Haase wants to send his seniors off with a win while making a case for being in the Big Dance.

“The reality is we’re playing for a lot right now,” Haase said after Thursday’s 60-56 loss to Utah. “The guys are excited. We understand the finality of what we’re at right now. The last home game on Saturday and how close we are to the end of the season and we want to make a big push. “

The Cardinal collapsed late against the Utes, and were outscored 12-2 over the final 4:57.

–Field Level Media