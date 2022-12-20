COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Grant Strong scored 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Kentucky Christian 104-72 on Tuesday night.

Strong had five rebounds and six assists for the Golden Eagles (4-9). Jaylen Sebree scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Erik Oliver shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a six-game slide for the Golden Eagles.

Isaiah Francis led the way for the Knights (0-3) with 20 points and two steals. Kourtney Ware added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Kentucky Christian. In addition, David Woodard had 18 points.

