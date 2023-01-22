TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Shamir Johnson scored 23 points as Stonehill beat Fairleigh Dickinson 70-59 on Sunday night.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett added 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and also grabbed seven rebounds with five assists. Max Zegarowski was 3-of-6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Knights (12-10, 5-2) were led in scoring by Ansley Almonor, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Demetre Roberts also had nine points, four assists and five steals.

NEXT UP

Stonehill next plays Wednesday against Hartford on the road, and Fairleigh Dickinson will host Saint Francis (PA) on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.