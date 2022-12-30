Virginia Tech hasn’t encountered many glitches this season, but the Hokies still need to figure out the right formula for road success.

Their next test happens Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-1 ACC) have lost both of their true road games, falling by two points at College of Charleston on Nov. 20 and then 70-65 in overtime at Boston College in their most recent game on Dec. 21.

The latest setback ended a brief stay in the Top 25 but it won’t derail the Hokies, coach Mike Young said.

“This team has a lot that they want to accomplish,” he said.

Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1) will hope to recoup some of the momentum established last time out, a Dec. 20 conquest at home against nationally ranked Duke.

“We’re 1-1 in the league,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “That’s what it is — 1-1 with 18 more of these to go so enjoy and get ready to play the next one.”

The Demon Deacons have dealt with ailments, but Forbes said all the players on the roster should be available for this game. Daivien Williamson has been coping with a sore back and Cam Hildreth is still working out some of the kinks stemming from a tumble in the Duke game.

Five Demon Deacons reached double-figure point totals in the Duke game. Forbes insists on continuing to push the team.

“Playing time is earned, not given,” he said. “You play how you practice, and you practice how you play.”

Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor is listed as questionable by the team for Saturday’s game because of an injury to his left arm sustained in the Boston College game.

On the flip side, highly touted freshman Rodney Rice could make his collegiate debut as he has been out since a preseason ankle injury.

For the Hokies, the loss to Boston College was marked by a season-high 15 turnovers and their second-worst shooting performance of the season at 40.9 percent from the field.

Virginia Tech has won nine of the last 11 meetings with Wake Forest, including the past four matchups in Winston-Salem.

–Field Level Media