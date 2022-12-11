MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, to lead UT Martin to a 75-74 victory over Chicago State on Sunday night.

Stewart added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-5). Chris Nix scored 13 points with 10 rebounds. K.J. Simon added 13 points.

The Cougars (3-8) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Jahsean Corbett added 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Brent Davis scored 12 with three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.