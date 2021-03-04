Stewart scores 12 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 69-59

WACO, Texas (AP)Jared Butler and No. 3 Baylor certainly seem to be getting their legs back after a three-week stretch when the Bears couldn't play any games games because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

Two days after the Bears clinched their first Big 12 title with an overtime win at No. 6 West Virginia, Butler had two impressive dunks while scoring 22 points in an 81-70 victory over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Thursday night, ending the Cowboys' five-game winning streak.