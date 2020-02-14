Stevenson lifts Southern Miss to 68-66 win over FAU

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Sophomore Tyler Stevenson scored 16 points and sank two free throws with 6 seconds left in the game to propel Southern Mississippi to a 68-66 victory over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

Stevenson hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and he made just 2 of 6 foul shots before sinking his game-winners for the Golden Eagles (8-18, 4-9 Conference USA). Ladavius Draine added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Leonard Harper-Baker contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Artur Konontsuk finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Southern Miss led 63-55 with 4:41 remaining in the game after a Gabe Watson jumper, but Aleksandar Zecevic hit two buckets in an 8-0 run and Florida Atlantic pulled even at 63 with 2:23 left to play. Stevenson made 1 of 2 free throws and then nailed a jumper with 53 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles a 66-63 lead. Jailyn Ingram hit a jumper to pull the Owls within a point, but made just 1 of 2 foul shots with 31 seconds remaining, leaving the game tied at 66 and setting the stage for Stevenson.

Ingram paced Florida Atlantic (14-12, 6-7) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Ingram made 9 of 17 shots but just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Zecevic added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Southern Miss shot 44% from the floor but just 26% from beyond the arc (5 of 19). The Golden Eagles made 15 of 22 free throws. Florida Atlantic shot 42% overall and just 18% from distance (5 of 28). The Owls made 7 of 10 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.