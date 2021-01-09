Stevens scores 22 to carry Colorado St. over UNLV 83-80

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Isaiah Stevens had 22 points as Colorado State narrowly defeated UNLV 83-80 on Saturday.

Stevens hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.

David Roddy had 18 points and six assists for Colorado State (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. John Tonje added 15 points.

Colorado State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

David Jenkins Jr. had 29 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (1-6, 0-2). Bryce Hamilton added 28 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Caleb Grill, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Runnin’ Rebels, scored three points. He shot 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Rebels this season. Colorado State defeated UNLV 74-71 last Thursday.

