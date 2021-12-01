Stevens carries Colorado State past Little Rock 86-55

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and 12 assists to lead Colorado State to an 86-55 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday night, the Rams’ eighth consecutive victory.

David Roddy had 12 points and three blocks for Colorado State. Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood each added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (4-4). Kevin Osawe added 11 points.

